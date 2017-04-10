15-year-old Ludhiana girl pens book on ‘flawed’ society

Fifteen-year-old Rijul Baath released a book titled ‘Flawed’ which reflects pressures of the society and how society should embrace imperfections of children and help them groom into a better individual.

The commissioner of police Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh presided over the event as chief guest at the book launch at Hero Homes, Ludhiana.

Singh said that books provide knowledge as these are experience based while the internet gives us information. More and more youngsters must develop a habit of reading and writing books for a better future both for them and the nation.

The book conveys the emotions and thoughts of every teenager but appeals to every section of the society and tells how the love of parents, teachers and dear ones can do wonders in the life of a child.

Baath who is also a budding poetess dwelt upon effects of social circumstances and social media upon her poetry.

Prominent literary figures such as Gurbhajan Gill, former president Punjab Sahit Academy Ludhiana and distinguished personalities from medical, social and cultural fields marked their presence at the event.