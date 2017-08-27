15-year-old rape victim gives birth to a baby girl in Ludhiana

A 15-year-old rape victim has given birth to a baby girl in Ludhiana civil hospital on Sunday.

The minor was allegedly raped in 2016 by a 60-year-old man, Vijay Kumar at whose house the victim was working as a domestic help.

It is learnt that the parents of the victim had lodged a complaint in police station Division 4, Ludhiana against the accused in April this year after they came to know about her pregnancy.

Police had then registered a case against the accused under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The accused in presently under trial and is lodged in Ludhiana central jail.