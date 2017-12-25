150 CCTVs, drones to keep watch as 3-day Jor Mela starts

With installation of 150 CCTVs, construction of temporary bus stands and availability of medical and health services, the district administration has completed its arrangements for the smooth conduct of the three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela to be held at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib from Monday. The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

The three-day religious function would begin with ‘Akhand Path’ of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup on Monday, officials of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said. There will be no political conferences this year.

As part of the arrangements, the district has been divided into five sectors, each under an SP-rank officer. SSP Alka Meena said, “We have installed 150 CCTV cameras and drone cameras to keep watch on anti-social elements.” She said that 5,500 police personnel from across the state had been put on duty. “Ten observation posts, seven police help centres, 20 free parking sites and five mobile vans equipped with modern surveillance technology will patrol the venue round the clock.”

500 temporary toilets built; 12 ambulances on standby

The administration has constructed 500 temporary toilets and has also ensured availability of safe drinking water. DC Kanwalpreet Brar said all hospitals and dispensaries in the district will work round the clock. “Twelve ambulances will be available 24 hours. Seven information and medical help centres have been set for the convenience of devotees. Twenty-five buses will also run round the clock to ferry senior citizens to Gurdwara Sahib free of cost.”

“We have built four temporary bus stands. Leaves of employees have been cancelled,” he added.