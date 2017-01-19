150 nominations filed for eight constituencies in Patiala district

As filing of nominations came to an end on Wednesday, a total of 150 candidates filed their nominations across eight constituencies in the district in last one week.

They included official candidates of all mainstream parties, their covering candidates and independents and rebels, who will try their luck in February 4 elections.

The nominations can be withdrawn till January 21, following which the final list of candidates will be released.

A heavy rush was seen as Congress’ Sanaur candidate Harry Mann filed his papers on Wednesday at Zila Parishad office in Patiala. Party stalwart Lal Singh accompanied him along with his supporters. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot filed his papers from Nabha. Many independents and official candidates of the Communist Party and Bahujan Samaj Party also filed their papers.

Meanwhile, eight election observers were appointed in Patiala for the February 4 polling.

Deputy commissioner Ramvir Singh said that the Election Commission had appointed four general observers, three expenditure observers, and one police observer

He said that anyone having complaints on poll code violation can approach any of these observers. Saurabh Babu has been appointed election observer of Nabha and Patiala rural constituencies. Sameer Verma has been appointed election observer for Rajpura and Ghanaur

SK Vashisht has been appointed observer for Patiala (Urban) and Sanaur constituencies. Parkash Sagar will be the observer for Samana and Shutrana segments while Garib Das will be police observer for all the constituencies.

The DC also informed that a state-level voter awareness day will be celebrated in Patiala at Punjabi University. Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore will be the chief guest. State election commissioner VK Singh will also be present.