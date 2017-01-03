16 hurt as Noida-bound tourist bus overturns near furniture market in Chandigarh

16 people were injured after a tourist bus having a registration number of Uttar Pradesh overturned near furniture market, Chandigarh around 4:20 am on Tuesday.

A troop of 42, including 12 females, were commuting back from Manali to Noida after celebrating the New Year. Bus, according to the police, over turned after the driver failed to control the speed while taking a turn.

Two drivers along with a bus conductor fled the spot. Meanwhile, one of the drivers was initially held and was beaten up by the furious passengers but he managed to flee too.

A passerby informed the police control room (PCR) following which the cops reached the spot within five minutes followed by ambulances.

One of the passenger managed to come out of the bus after he broke the rear mirror. He eventually broke the glass from outside with a brick following which victims were rescued from the bus.

The victims were rushed to GMSH-Sector 16 . One of the injured, identified as Kuldip, suffered serious injuries and was referred to PGIMER-12.

Most of the victims have suffered major injuries on head, face and hands.

Victims while talking to HT alleged that the bus staff had taken drugs during their halt at a Dhabha.

A victim said that when they confronted the driver, he told them not to worry and claimed this is routine job for them.

“We had objected the driver for his rash driving numerous times on our way back from Manali and even exchanged heated arguments, but he didn’t pay any heed,” said Feroz, a victim.