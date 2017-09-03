16 IAS, 12 PCS officers reshuffled in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday reshuffled 16 IAS and 12 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Among IAS officers, additional chief secretary-cum-finance commissioner (cooperation) DP Reddy will now also hold the charge of additional chief secretary (ACS), forest and wildlife, and food processing against vacant posts.

ACS-cum-financial commissioner (development) Manikant Parsad Singh will also hold the charge of ACS horticulture against vacant posts.

Similarly, Vikas Partap, secretary, medical education and research, has been given the additional charge of secretary, expenditure.

Veerendra Kumar Veena, secretary, revenue, and commissioner, Ferozepur division, has now been posted as secretary, revenue, and commissioner, Patiala division.

He replaces Arunjit Singh Miglani, who has now been posted as secretary, irrigation.

Sumer Singh Gurjar, commissioner, Faridkot division, and secretary, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has been posted as commissioner, Ferozepur division. Puneet Riyat, additional secretary, finance, and additional managing director, Markfed, has now been posted as additional secretary, personnel, and in addition additional managing director, Markfed.

Girish Dayalan, ADC, development, Jalandhar, has been posted chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority.

Amarpal Singh, additional state transport commissioner, will now be joint development commissioner,rural development.

Bhupinderpal Singh, who was awaiting posting, will be ADC (development) Jalandhar, while Babita, special land acquisition collector, Jalandhar, has been posted as ADC, Phagwara.

Gurinderpal Singh Sahota, additional land acquisition collector, Improvement Trust, Patiala, has been given charge of ADC (general) Mansa, while Tej Partap Singh Phoolka, special secretary, housing and urban development, has been given additional charge of director, lotteries.

Vimal Kumar Setia, who was awaiting posting, has been given charge of ADC (general) Fazilka, while Gurpal Singh Johal, deputy director, urban local bodies, Patiala, has been given the charge of director, excise and taxation, Patiala.

Sandeep Hans, additional chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), has been posted as municipal corporation commissioner, Mohali.