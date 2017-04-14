16-year-old guns down friend over ‘affair with sister’ in Ludhiana

A 16-year-old boy shot dead a 23-year-old fellow vegetable vendor with a countrymade pistol belonging to the latter allegedly for having a love affair with his sister, at the rented accommodation of a common friend in Vijay Nagar locality of Ludhiana on Friday morning.

The common friend had invited them to his room to sort out the matter; the teen, a resident of Janakpuri, fled after throwing the pistol in a bucket, but was later arrested on murder charges from Dholewal area. The police also booked the common friend, Guddu, for allegedly concealing the crime from the police.