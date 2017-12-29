16-yr-old kidnapped by friend, gangraped

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her boyfriend and his two brothers at their farmland in Shanna Sher Singh village, near Talwandi Chaudhrian, Kapurthala, on December 19.

The matter came to light on Friday after the girl’s parents filed a first information report.

Station house officer (SHO), Fattu Dhinga, Parminder Singh said police have booked the three accused—Jaswinder Singh alias Jassa,22, and his elder brothers Boota and Veeru. They are residents of Shanna Sher Singh village and have been booked under rape and abduction charges.

In her statement, the girl said she was in touch with Jassa for the last two months and agreed to meet him on December 19 after he promised to marry her. She added that Jassa and Boota took her to their farmland on a motorcycle, while his Veeru was already present at the farmland. Later, the trio allegedly raped her.

The SHO said the girl’s father rushed to the spot when she informed him about the tragedy over phone. “The family did not approach the police fearing social stigma. However, they later decided to file a complaint,” he said.

A case under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has been registered.

“The trio is at large and police are conducting raids to nab them,” the SHO said.