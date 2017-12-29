18% spike in heroin seizure along Indo-Pak border this year

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 277kg heroin on the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab in 2017, an 18% spike from the last year’s 234kg.

Even as the BSF, which that mans the 553km international border in the state, had earlier this year claimed a dip in the supply of heroin due to its shoot-at-sight policy, drug smugglers are active on both sides of the fence, it seems.

This year’s recovery (till December 27) has been pegged at Rs 1,385 crore in the international market, according to official estimates.

The Ferozepur sector had the highest seizure of 105 kg in Punjab. In the single biggest recovery was of 22 kg in the same sector on November 18, the BSF nabbed three drug smugglers. Arms, ammunition and a Pak SIM card were also seized from them.

Due to low returns in agriculture, some farmers with land across the fence opt to become drug couriers and they get an average Rs 2 lakh for 1kg heroin, intelligence sources said.

Heroin is supplied from Pakistan through carriers along the border to suppliers based in Punjab send it to other cities of the country and abroad. The use of Pakistani mobile phone and SIM cards by Indian drug smugglers has enhanced their communication with those sitting across the fence. Pakistani smugglers lure poor Indian farmers to work as drug couriers, officials said.

Due to low returns in agriculture, some farmers with land across the fence opt to become drug couriers and they get an average Rs 2 lakh for 1kg heroin, intelligence sources said. This year, the BSF seized 40 Pak SIM cards in different incidents. In some cases, border farmers, who were working as drug couriers for commission, were also nabbed.

“After the Pathankot and Dinanagar terror attacks, vigil along the border has been increased. Now, you will see a BSF trooper every 500 metres,” said a BSF officer.

“The decision to install CCTV cameras at some strategic points also helped the force keep tabs on the activities of smugglers, especially in the riverine areas. In the Amritsar sector, a pilot project is underway to lay infrared intruder alarm (IRIA) to detect intrusions,” said an official.

For every 1kg heroin seizure, nearly ten times makes it way to the markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Manali and Goa. the authorities need to realise that the problem lies in demand. Disrupting the supply line will never kill the demand. Post Dinanagar and Pathankot terror attacks, the prices of heroin increased manifold due to increased surveillance,” said a senior official.

BSF DIG (Ferozepur) BS Rajpuruhit said their troops are on high alert to keep check on such activities.