19-year-old college student’s death: Mohali boy turns up for questioning but no major clues

The Mohali boy, who police claim was the last to meet Tanishq Bhasin the night before he was found dead, joined the investigations on Sunday, two days after his disappearance.

However, his questioning has not been of much help in solving the mystery surrounding 19-year-old Tanishq’s death on Thursday, police said. The police are not revealing the identity of the Mohali boy on the pretext that he is not being treated as a suspect. However, they are convinced that he knows more.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an official who questioned the Mohali boy said he has confessed that he was with Tanishq on Wednesday evening for two hours, between 7.30pm to 9.30 pm, in Sector 70, Mohali. However, he did not reveal anything beyond this, saying that Tanishq left without saying anything.

The boy’s version reportedly did not convince the cops who asked him why he disappeared for two days if he had nothing to hide. Police had summoned him for questioning on Friday after they found that the two friends had the same mobile phone tower location in Mohali, hours before Tanishq’s death. Thereafter, his mobile phone was switched off.

A resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, Tanishq was a second-year commerce student at SD College, Sector 32. On Thursday, his body with a gunshot wound on the head was found in his car on Morni road. A revolver was also found lying on his lap.

To be questioned again today

Police sources said the Mohali boy will be questioned again on Monday in presence of senior officials. He will be confronted with inputs gathered by police from Tanishq’s mobile and other sources.

No clue about revolver

On the other hand, police are yet to find headway about the owner of the German-made revolver that killed Tanishq. So far, they were expecting to collect clues in this regard from the Mohali boy, but it hasn’t helped much. Tanishq’s family has denied owning the weapon.