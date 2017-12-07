Teen labourer arrested for raping minor neighbour in Ludhiana

A daily wage labourer was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old neighbour at the labour quarters in Ayali Khurd on Tuesday evening.

The accused, Inderjeet Singh, was nabbed by the quarters’ dwellers and handed over to the police.

The victim’s mother told the police that she lived in the labour quarters with her husband and daughter.

On Tuesday evening, her daughter went to use the common toilet, when she heard her screaming. She rushed towards the restroom, only to find it locked from the inside. She raised the alarm, prompting other residents of the quarters to gather. They broke open the door and found Inderjeet inside with her eight-year-old daughter, she alleged.

Investigation officer Chanan Singh of Haibowal police station, said the accused had been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was taken to the civil hospital, and discharged after medical examination.