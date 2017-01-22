2,119 liquor cartons seized from secret godown in Pathankot

The Pathankot police seized 2,119 cartons of liquor during a raid at a liquor shop in Govindsar village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, late on Saturday night.

Following a tip-off, Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdaley formed a special team led by assistant superintendent of police (ASP, rural) Deepak Parikh to raid a liquor shop, falling under the Kanwan police station.

During the raid, Kanwan station house officer (SHO) Sudesh Sharma saw some freshly laid bricks in a wall of the shop. On suspicion, the cops removed the bricks, revealing a secret passage leading to a hall, which was being used to store both Indian-made foreign liquor and country-made liquor illegally.

The SSP, who reached the spot soon after, informed the election observer, who asked her to seize the liquor cartons.

“It is a violation of Punjab Liquor License Rules, 1956,” said the SSP, adding that a case has been registered against the shop owners and further investigations are on. The excise department has also been informed, she said.