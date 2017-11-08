2 girls of Sangrur meritorious school accuse principal of sexual harassment

Two girl students of the meritorious school, Ghabdan, in the district on Wednesday accused the school principal of sexual harassment.

The two girls, both Class-12 (non-medical) students, alleged that principal C Deepak Dogra called them at his residence on November 1 evening and tried to molest them.

Meanwhile, district education officer (DEO-secondary) Harkanwaljit Kaur has constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter.

“The committee will investigate the matter and will submit its report within two days. The further action will be taken as per the report,” said the DEO.

The parents of the girls and some student organisations held a protest outside the school premises on Wednesday and demanded action against the principal.

“Sir called us to his residence and locked the room. He told us to sit on the bed and after that he tried to molest us. However, we resisted his overtures,” the two girls alleged.

The senior secondary residential school is being run under the meritorious school scheme, a dream project of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, to provide free-of-cost high quality education in higher classes to deserving students.

“It is shameful act. We want our girls to study in safe environment. The matter should be investigated by higher authorities and the principal should be punished,” said the father of one of the girls.

However, principal Dogra denied the allegation and said that he is being targeted by some of his staff members.

“I treat these girls like a father. It’s unfortunate that they have made this allegation against me. In fact, it is a conspiracy against me by some staff members and some former colleagues. They are not happy with my working style,” he said.

“I am ready to face any inquiry. I have even brought the matter to the notice of our project director in Chandigarh,” he added.