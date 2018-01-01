2-year-old girl kidnapped from Panchkula colony

A two-year-old girl named Divyanshi was allegedly kidnapped when she was standing outside her house with her grandmother in Kharag Mangoli Colony, Panchkula, late on Saturday.

So far, police have failed to make any recovery and trace the culprit. However, they registered a case in the matter. The incident happened at 4pm on Saturday.

The child’s father, Deepak, said, “My mother was standing outside the house with Divyanshi. She was buying vegetables when Sudhir came there and asked about the child.” The father works as a driver in the morning and a security guard at night.

Sudhir, a 30-year-old labourer, started living in the neighbourhood around three months back.

The father added, “My mother avoided him and said Divyanshi was sleeping. However, he then saw my daughter standing next to her and took her in his arms. She started crying and he took her away saying he will buy candy for her. But, Sudhir did not return.”

He further said he was at work when his mother, Manju Devi, called him at around 4.45pm to inform that Divyanshi was missing. The FIR was filed at 7pm.

“I work nearly 24 hours a day so that I can earn enough money for my sister’s marriage. My wife and I were not home when the incident happened,” he added.

Police said Deepak told them that he did not have any enmity with Sudhir as he did not even have time to interact with him.

Deepak said, “I will do anything to save my daughter; I can even give my life but nothing should happen to my her,” adding that Divyanshi will complete two years on February 4.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manbir Singh said, “Police received the complaint on Saturday evening and an FIR was registered. We have not arrested the accused, but the investigation is in progress.”

A case was registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the IPC.