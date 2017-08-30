2007 clashes: Court to hear plea for discharging Dera Sacha Sauda followers on Oct 7

A Bathinda court will on October 7 hear a plea to discharge Dera Sacha Sauda followers in an attempt to murder case registered in 2007.

The case pertains to violence in Bathinda after the drea chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh allegedly imitated the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh at the sect’s Punjab in Salabatpura in May 2007. This led to clashes between the Sikhs and dera followers.

Fixing the next date of hearing, the court of chief judicial magistrate Vikrant Kumar on Tuesday summoned then station house officer of the Kotwali police station Harvinder Singh Virk, now posted as superintendent of police (SP investigation), Patiala, on whose complaint the case was registered, for recording his statement. The civil lines police on July 15 had moved an application in the court declaring as untraceable the accused booked in the case.

The attempt to murder case was registered against 141 unidentified dera followers.