2016 ends: Many promises, projects remain incomplete in Fatehgarh Sahib

Year 2016, the last year of the second consecutive term of SAD-BJP government in the state, had brought a number of development projects to Fatehgarh Sahib district. However, none has been completed yet.

SUTLEJ-YAMUNA LINK (SYL) CANAL

After promising to give the SYL land back to the farmers, from whom the government bought it for the canal three decades ago, the Akali-led government passed Punjab Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal Land (transfer of property rights) Bill, 2016, in March, nullifying the water-sharing agreement inked 34 years ago. Farmers along with SAD leaders rushed to the canal for getting possession of their respective land on March 16. However next day, Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo and in November, SC’s verdict went against the state government’s ‘wish’ and upheld the validity of the agreement.

While local SAD leadership claimed it to be started by state government , congress MLA stated that these projects were recommended by UPA central government before 2014.

ROAD, SEWERAGE AND WATER PROJECT

A 51 km rural road project is pending along with a Rs 97 crore sewerage and water project. Both projects have seen only 20% completion till now.

The road project was started in March under Pardhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna-2 (PMGSY-2). It included five rural roads connecting Khamano to Bhadla, GT road to Rasulpur, Patiala-Sirhind road to Sehri, Bhamarsi to Mudhrian and Patiala-Sirhind road to Panjoli Kalan. Similarly, sewerage projects for Fatehgarh Sahib –Sirhind and Bassi Pathana are pending too.

The projects were approved under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in 2014 during the tenureship of UPA-led Central government.

Meanwhile long pending issue to shifting haddarodi was resolved when high court asked municipal council to relocate the carcass dumping ground. A Rs 7 crore multipurpose sport stadium was constructed on 10 acres land in Sirhind in July, however its not operational yet.

PENDING PROJECTS

After a long legal battle, the pending work of a mother-child hospital at Peerjain village again started this year and both SAD and Congress claimed the credit. Started in 2006, work was halted as government changed in 2007.

Similarly, beautification project of 5,800 feet Sirhind choe that was started in 2012, was halted in 2013. Till now, the state government has failed to restart the project.