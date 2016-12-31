2016 report card: Overall dip in crime, but Chandigarh saw spurt in murders, vehicle thefts

Even as 2016 witnessed decrease in overall crime rate as compared to 2015, more cases of murders, accidents, vehicle thefts and burglaries were reported in the city in 2016.

A total of 27 murders were reported till December 28 as compared to 20 such cases in 2015. These incidents include some broad daylight murders, including that of an 18-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by nine people in Sector 25 in August.

Police said most of these cases occurred in colonies. As many as 140 houses were burgled in the city in 2016 as compared to 102 incidents reported last year.

Police failed to curb the spurt in the number of motor vehicle thefts. A total of 614 vehicles were stolen as compared to 601 vehicle thefts last year. Police officials said thieves strike mostly at night and target cars without anti-theft devices or sensors.

Of the stolen vehicles, more than 50% were stolen between 11pm and 5pm. The second most preferred time was between 5pm and 8pm.

Snatchers continued to have a fearless run in the city in 2016 also. Despite claims of increase in patrolling, the police failed to control snatching incidents.

As many as 159 incidents of snatching were reported in Chandigarh, similar to the 2015 figure. Even some top UT police officials had expressed helplessness in controlling incidents of snatching in the city.

As many as 22 cases under the Arms Act were reported in 2016 as compared to 11 cases last year.

DIP IN RIOTING, DACOITY CASES

Cases of robberies came down to 52 in 2016 from 75 cases in 2015. Only four cases of dacoities were reported in 2016 as compared to eight cases in 2015. There were 53 cases of rioting in 2016 as compared to 41 incidents in 2015.

Though the statistics available with the department show little decline in the crime against women, police have failed to ensure their safety even in public transport system.

While 67 rape cases were reported till December 28, a total of 78 rape cases were registered in the city in 2015. The shocking incident of a 21-year-old girl being gangraped by two persons near Industrial Area shamed the city on December 13.

As compared to 102 cases of molestation and obscene acts registered in 2015, as many as 84 cases were registered in 2016. As many as 114 women suffered cruelty at the hands of their husbands and relatives in 2016 as compared to 126 such incidents in 2015.

A total of 102 women were kidnapped in 2016, while 165 cases of kidnapping of women were registered in 2015.

There was also a decline in cheating cases with only 188 such cases having been reported in the city police stations as compared to 336 cases in 2015.

Against 230 kidnapping cases registered in 2016, only 181 cases came to the fore in 2016. As many as 808 cases under the Excise Act were registered in Chandigarh as compared to 1,097 cases reported last year.

A major decline was witnessed in gambling incidents as only 187 such cases were registered in 2016 as compared to 454 cases in 2015.