20kg heroin seized by BSF in Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 19 packets of heroin (weighing approximately 20kg) near the Aadhain border outpost in Gurdaspur district on Sunday morning.

It is estimated that the seized contraband is worth Rs 99.75 crore in the international market.

An official press release said around 7.40 am BSF troops noticed some suspicious movement across the border security fence near Aadhian border outpost. It added that the troops challenged the smugglers but they managed to flee by taking advantage of thick fog.

Following this, a search operation was launched and 19 packets of heroin were seized. The contraband was hidden in a plastic pipe that was found near the border.

In 2017, the BSF seized 277kg heroin on the Indo-Pak border in Punjab. This was an 18% spike from the 234kg seized in 2016.

According to officials estimates, the total recovery in 2017 (till December 27) was pegged at Rs 1,385 crore in the international market.

The Ferozepur sector had the highest seizure of 105kg in Punjab. The single biggest recovery was of 22kg in the same sector on November 18.

This year, the BSF has recovered 23.32kg heroin so far.