21-year-old gangraped by auto driver, 2 others

In a grim reminder of a call centre employee’s gangrape last year, another 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and two other men in a jungle area in Sector 53 here on Friday.

The victim, who hails from Dehradun, had boarded the shared auto in the evening, after attending her first class of stenography in Sector 37. There were two men already sitting in the three-wheeler.

However, instead of taking the woman to Mohali, where she is staying as a paying guest, the auto driver moved towards Sector 42, claiming that he had to refuel his vehicle.

After refuelling the auto, the accused took her to the jungle area opposite the Sector-42 filling station, said police.

There the auto driver along with two other men raped the woman before leaving her there.

Two men on a motorcycle spotted the woman, who was crying. She told them about the crime, following which they informed the police around 9pm.

A police vehicle rushed the woman to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she is stated to be still in trauma.

Doctors were carrying out her medical examination till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, police have sealed the area and are looking for the accused.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the girl was gangraped,” said UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale. “Efforts are on to nab the accused.”

According to the victim, the auto had a temporary number. The police department has directed all its officials to check all auto-rickshaws thoroughly throughout the city.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the girl was gangraped. Efforts are on to nab the accused.”