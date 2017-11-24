21-year-old gangraped in Chandigarh: One week later, two caught

A week after a 21-year-old woman was gangraped and subsequently dumped in Sector 53, Chandigarh, police caught two suspects on Friday.

As per the sources, police had rounded up three suspects of which the victim has identified two. Senior police officials said that they are yet to get a confirmation about their identification by the victim.

One of those caught has been identified as Irfan, a resident of Banur. The victim, who hails from Dehradun, had boarded a shared auto in the evening, after attending her first stenography class in Sector 37. Two men were already sitting in the three-wheeler.

However, instead of taking the woman to Mohali, where she was staying in a paying guest accommodation, the auto driver turned towards Sector 42, saying he had to refuel his vehicle.

After refuelling the auto, the accused took her to the jungle area opposite the Sector-42 filling station, police said. There the auto driver, along with two other men, raped the woman before dumping her.

Two men on a motorcycle spotted the 21-year-old crying woman and called the police. According to the victim, the auto had a temporary number. The police department has directed all its officials to check all auto-rickshaws thoroughly throughout the city.

(Story will be updated)