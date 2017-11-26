 21-year-old gangraped: Police arrest two accomplices from UP | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 26, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

21-year-old gangraped: Police arrest two accomplices from UP

The police had on Friday arrested Mohammed Irfan, an autorickshaw driver, who along with Garib and Poppu had raped the woman.

punjab Updated: Nov 26, 2017 15:47 IST
Shailee Dogra
(Representative Image)

Police on Saturday night arrested two absconding co-accused — Garib and Poppu — from Uttar Pradesh for raping a 21-year-old woman in Chandigarh.

The police had on Friday arrested Mohammed Irfan, an autorickshaw driver, who along with Garib and Poppu had raped the woman.

A day after raping the woman, Garib and Poppu had fled to Zirakpur. Irfan had earlier alleged that the two were with him on the night of gangrape and posed as passengers when the victim boarded his autorickshaw in Sector 37.

Sources said while Poppu was arrested from Amethi, Garib was arrested from Faizabad. The two were brought to Chandigarh on Sunday and their test identification parade is likely to be done in the Burail jail. Police teams had been earlier sent out to raid their native places.

Irfan and his two accomplices had raped a 21-year-old girl on November 17.

more from punjab
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you