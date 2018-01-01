19-year-old Karnal athlete stabbed to death

A 19-year-old athlete was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at the golf course of Haryana police academy in Madhuban. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Birchpur village of the district.

Sandeep’s family members told the police that he used to go to the golf course for practice. On Saturday evening, he was found injured at the golf course and rushed to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His family met Karnal superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa on Sunday and demanded speedy arrest of the accused. Police sources have told Hindustan Times that the family suspects the involvement of two people, who allegedly had a scuffle with the deceased a few days ago.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the SP said that a case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against unknown persons.

As per the family members, Sandeep wanted to become a national-level athlete and he had won several medals in tournaments such as All India Inter-District Olympic Games, 2016, a gold medal in the third National Public School Games, 2017, and gold medal in the third Indo-Bhutan Rural Games in 2016.