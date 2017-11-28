21-year-old Punjab man shot dead in US

A 21-year-old man from Jalandhar was shot dead, purportedly by robbers, in Jackson city of US on Tuesday morning, local time.

It is learnt that Sandeep Singh had gone to the US about three years ago. He was working in a store in Jackson, the capital city of USA’s Mississippi.

“A relative, Sharanjeet Singh, informed us about the incident,” said Sandeep’s father Balwinder Singh.

“Sharanjeet said that Sandeep was returning from work along with a friend when some unidentified men attempted to loot their cash and mobile at gunpoint. The robbers opened fire when Sandeep tried to resist their robbery attempt,” said Balwinder, who is a Punjab police cop.

His friend, however escaped safely and informed the police about the incident.

Sandeep is the only son of the family.

Following the information of his death, a pall of gloom descended in the New Defence Colony of the Jalandhar, where his family resides.