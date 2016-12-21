22 third gender voters in 14 constituencies; males outnumber females: DETO data

With Vidhan Sabha polls around the corner and voters data being tabulated by District Elections Tehsildar Office (DETO), the emerging statistics highlight some interesting facts regarding the electoral pattern based on gender and age. The latest survey underlines that out of the total 23, 72,931 voters, female voters lag behind their male counterparts by a difference of 1, 72,793 voters, as total male voters in the district are 12, 72,851 while female voters are 11,00,058.

Among all the 14 constituencies of the district, the maximum male and female voters numbering 12, 3,283 and 10, 8,062 respectively are enlisted from Gill while Sahnewal stands second in both the categories with a figure of 11, 4,889 and 96,396. Following Sahnewal, in male voters, Ludhiana East takes the third place with 98,581 voters and so far female voters are concerned its Ludhiana North with 82, 864.

Talking about the least contributing constituencies, for male voters, Raikot makes the lowest cut with score of 77,308 and Ludhiana South with count of 60, 839 for female voters. In other words, Ludhiana South here with its total female voters lags behind the male voters in Raikot with a clear difference of 16,469.

Besides male and female voters, DETO has also compiled a list of total 22 third gender voters from all the constituencies. Samrala and Ludhiana East stand with the highest figure of 4 each followed by 2 each in Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North and Raikot and 1 each in Jagraon, Gill and Sahnewal and remaining four constituencies have nil contribution in this category of voters.

As reported earlier, since data will be compiled till December 31 for which DETO officials will continue to visit different constituencies, the number of every category of voters is likely to rise according to district elections tehsildar, Anju Bala.

“Not just the number of male and female voters is likely to go up till December 31, we are sure that data of third gender voters will also touch new heights. Final figures will be updated by January 2”, said Bala.