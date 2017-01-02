 22-year-old man confesses to killing and burying minor girl in Jalandhar | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
22-year-old man confesses to killing and burying minor girl in Jalandhar

punjab Updated: Jan 02, 2017 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
SHO Sukhpal Singh said that girl was missing since December 22, 2016, and family had filed a missing complaint with local police. (Representative Image)

Lambra police on Monday found a breakthrough in the case of a missing 17-year-old girl from Kohala village after the 22-year-old accused in police custody, who allegedly had an affair with the girl, confessed to killing and burying her body in the fields on December 22, 2016.

SHO Sukhpal Singh said that girl was missing since December 22, 2016, and family had filed a missing complaint with local police.The girl’s father is Doha-based NRI and she was living with her mother and brother.

The police team led by SHO brought the matter into the notice of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and his seniors who would visit the village and recover the body around 2 pm .

The police is scheduled to hold a press conference late in the evening.

