23-year-old Ludhiana youth dies outside Delhi pub: Family alleges murder

The family of Deepak Tandon, the 23-year-old Ludhiana youth who was allegedly killed during a brawl with the bouncers outside a pub in Delhi on the New Year’s eve, has alleged that Deepak was murdered. Victim’s family is in Delhi to receive his body. The deceased used to work with a city-based advertising agency.

Gulshan Tandon, the father of the victim, said that to save the culprits, Delhi police are issuing contradictory statements instead of lodging a murder case against them. Meanwhile, Delhi police officials are claiming that Deepak had himself smashed a beer bottle on his head.

“We were told that CCTVs installed in the pub were not in working condition, but later, one video appeared. In another video, Deepak was seen with injuries on his face and head,” said Gulshan, who runs a grocery shop in Durgapuri area of Haibowal.

Deepak along with his friends Vikram Rana, Yash Malhotra and Anmol Milglani, went to Delhi on December 30 late evening for New Year celebrations. Deepak along with Vikram and Anmol checked into the pub at around 8:30pm for New Year’s party.

Vikram Rana said, “Deepak and I were dancing and enjoying drinks. Meanwhile, a bouncer came and asked us to leave, blaming us for overdrinking. It initiated an argument between Deepak and the bouncers and suddenly a bouncer hit him on his head with something. When I intervened, another bouncer punched me on the nose.”

“My nose got fractured in the incident. One bouncer took me out of the pub and after a few minutes, they brought out Deepak also. Meanwhile, the police reached there and as policemen were taking Deepak towards their vehicle, he collapsed,” added Rana.

They were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where Deepak died during treatment due to excessive bleeding.

Deepak was the only brother of his two sisters. His elder sister Reena is married, while younger sister Neha is unmarried. Neha serves with the police department as a constable and is deputed at Saanjh Kendra.