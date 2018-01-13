25-year-old kills self as wife breaks Canada promise

A 25-year-old man, Sukhjeet Singh, shot himself with pistol in Hariya village of Baghapurana in Moga in the early hours of Friday. The reason, according to the complaint with the police, is that his wife refused to facilitate his migration to Canada, where she went in May last year on student visa.

Police said Sukhjeet had borne all expenses for wife Gurmeet Kaur’s visa and admission. After reaching Canada, Gurmeet refused to call him there and instead demanded separation, it is alleged. Police booked Gurmeet, Rupinder Kaur, Manvir Singh and Gauri on charges of abetting the suicide.

Major Singh, the father of the deceased, said Sukhjeet had married Gurmeet, who is sister-in-law of his elder brother, with the express promise that she would call Sukhjeet to Canada. He spent Rs 25 lakh on the marriage and her studies, the father said.

Investigating officer Sukhdev Singh Waraich said the body was handed over to the family after conducting the postmortem, and investigation is underway.

This comes days after a similar case in Barnala. Satnam Singh, 28, of Chhiniwal Kalan village there committed suicide by consuming poison. Satnam was married to Navdeep Kaur, who belongs to Bhanohar village in Ludhiana, around two years ago.

His family claimed that the entire expenditure on marriage and for sending Navdeep abroad was incurred by them, but she did not keep the promise to take him there too eventually. He had even got his visa three months ago, but it was cancelled by the embassy after Navdeep claimed a life threat from him.