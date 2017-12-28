25-yr-old biker killed in Mohali hit-and-run

A 25-year-old computer professional was killed after a pickup truck ran over him in Phase 9 here on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The victim was on a bike along with a pillion rider when the accident took place at the Phase 8/9 light point.

KILLER ROADS December 18: Amandeep Singh Dhiman, 31, of Banur was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding truck on Tangori road

October 21: Sukhdev Singh, 65, was killed after a tipper hit his Activa on the Landran road

September 24: 20-year-old student Gurjot Singh was killed after being caught between the wheels of a car and dragged for nearly a kilometre by the vehicle at Kharar.

September 16: Three people, including a woman, were killed after a speeding car hit the auto-rickshaw they were commuting in on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur

September 13: Two women died after a tipper hit their scooter on Airport Road

The victim has been identified as Arjun Singh, who hailed from Nangal and was working with a private firm after completing his masters in computer application.

Arjun along with his friend Rahul and sister Anu was returning to his rented accommodation in Sector 68 after shopping in Chandigarh. Anu was commuting separately on an Activa.

Arjun was rushed to a private hospital after the accident, but was declared brought dead. Rahul escaped with minor injuries.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem at the Phase-6 civil hospital.

“My brother was also preparing for competitive exams,” said Anu. “We will be taking his body to Nangal for cremation.”

Police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the absconding driver.