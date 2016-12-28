3-day Shaheedi Jor Mela ends in Fatehgarh Sahib, unfavourable conditions no bar for devotees

Lakhs of devotees paid obeisance in three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela, that ended on Tuesday, despite inclement weather and poor traffic management in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The event organised to mark martyrdom of Mata Gujri and younger sons (Zorawar Singh,9 and Fateh Singh, 7) of tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, was concluded with nagar kirtan (religious procession) from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup.

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Kirpal Singh Badungar gave customary message to community in Jyoti Sarup.

According to sources, over 10 lakh devotees paid obeisance in these three days. In addition to domestic and foreign devotees, school bands, gatka teams and others joined the religious procession led by Panj Piaras. Representatives of various religions, social and political parties also accompanied the procession.

The main attraction during the procession was gatka (martial arts). The procession began at 9 pm and ended at 1pm.

MISMANAGEMENT

‘Bhang Pakoras’, banned thermocol material and tattoo artistes could be spotted easily at several locations. Traffic chaos prevailed all three days as many of the cops were not aware of the routes and diversions created for the mela.

Traffic jam was observed near chungi number 4. Meanwhile Fatehgarh Sahib- Chandigarh road also witnessed traffic jams as langar organisers on both sides of roads put temporary speed-breakers and halted traffic offering food. Thermocol, paper and plastic cups were scattered all across.