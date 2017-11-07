3 minor girls fake kidnapping to meet their favourite TV actor

Influenced by television serials, three minor girls from Ludhiana’s Amarpur locality faked their kidnapping and left home to meet their favourite actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia, in Mumbai, on Monday evening. To make believe the kidnapping, they also left a handwritten note at home for their parents.

However, police managed to trace the trio in Chandigarh and rescued them on Monday itself. They have now been handed over to their parents.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhruman Nimbale said three girls—Palak, 12, Isha, 13 and Chandni, 7— went missing on Monday evening. The three girls were neighbours and their parents were searching for them, but to no avail.

While looking for her daughter, Palak’s mother, Rupinder Kaur, noticed a handwritten note near the kitchen. It read: “We have kidnapped your daughters and if you want them safe, give us Rs 50 crore.” It also warned against informing police. The family then informed the police at around 8.30 pm, which in turn started investigating the matter.

“When Rupinder Kaur identified that the handwriting on the note was her daughter’s, we assumed that the girls have left on their own,” said DCP Nimbale.

He added, “We then traced mobile phones of Palak and Isha, and found that they were near Chandigarh. We informed the Chandigarh Police about the girls and also forwarded their photographs. The girls were traced from Hotel KK, near Sector-43 ISBT.”

When asked, the girls reportedly told the cops that they are very fond of watching TV serials. They said they are fans of TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and wanted to meet him. “For this, they faked their kidnapping and left home with Rs 2,500 and boarded a bus to Chandigarh. As it was already dark, they decided to book a hotel and continue their journey the next day,” the DCP said. They were the brought to Ludhiana.

Palak’s father owns a dairy, while fathers of Isha and Chandni are street vendors. The DCP appealed to the parents to keep a tab on the activities of their children and educate them about what is good for them and what isn’t.

What the note said

“Ha ha ha…tumhari teeno ladkiyan mere pass hain. Agar teeno ladkiyon ki salamati chahte ho, to police ko mat batana...varna…Aur unhe chhudane ke liye 50 crore rupaye mujhe de do. Paise kab aur kaha aur kaise laane hain, wo hum apko phone pe batayenge…ha ha ha.” (The three girls are in my possession. If you want them to be safe, don’t inform the police...otherwise…If you want them back, give me ₹50 crore. I will call you to tell the time, place and method for sending the money.)