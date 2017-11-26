 3 of a family among 4 killed in accident in Punjab’s Barnala | punjab$bhatinda | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 26, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

3 of a family among 4 killed in accident in Punjab’s Barnala

The family, from Haryana’s Panipat, was travelling to Bathinda to attend a marriage function.

punjab Updated: Nov 26, 2017 16:09 IST
(Representative Image)

Four people, including three of a family, were killed today in an accident when their car collided with a motorcycle in Punjab’s Barnala, police said.

The family, from Haryana’s Panipat, was travelling to Bathinda to attend a marriage function, sub-Inspector Rashpal Singh, of Tapa Mandi police station, said over the phone.

The incident took place near Ghunas village, about 6 km from Tapa Mandi in Barnala, he said.

“The motorcyclist was killed on the spot. The SUV later dashed against a tree, killing three people, including a child,” he said.

The driver of the SUV survived the crash, he added.

more from punjab
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you