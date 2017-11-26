3 of a family among 4 killed in accident in Punjab’s Barnala

Four people, including three of a family, were killed today in an accident when their car collided with a motorcycle in Punjab’s Barnala, police said.

The family, from Haryana’s Panipat, was travelling to Bathinda to attend a marriage function, sub-Inspector Rashpal Singh, of Tapa Mandi police station, said over the phone.

The incident took place near Ghunas village, about 6 km from Tapa Mandi in Barnala, he said.

“The motorcyclist was killed on the spot. The SUV later dashed against a tree, killing three people, including a child,” he said.

The driver of the SUV survived the crash, he added.