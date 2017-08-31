30 arrested from Radisson Blu in Ludhiana on gambling charges

Following a tip-off, police conducted raids at Hotel Radisson Blu situated on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Wednesday, arresting 30 people red-handed while gambling. The police have also recovered Rs 32 lakh in cash and 40 mobile phones from their possession.

Police from three police stations, led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-3) Surinder Lamba, raided the hotel at 11.30 on Wednesday night. The police have taken walkie-talkie sets from private security guards of the hotel immediately after reaching at the spot.

The police reached the hotel’s eighth floor, where the gambling was taking place. A businessman, Kukku, booked the hotel room and invited people for gambling, police said.

The police said the accused are realtors and traders from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Phagwara and other surrounding districts. A case under the gambling act has been registered against the accused.