30-year-old Punjab man killed in US

In the second death of a Punjabi man in the US over the past week, Hardeep Singh Tiwana, 30, a resident of Dittupur Jattan village, 24 km from Nabha, was killed in a shooting at Cambridge Apartment Complex in southwest Bakersfield in the state of California, last Friday.

Tiwana’s body was found with a gunshot in the head. He worked as truck driver and had been in the US for the past eight years. US media reports suggest that Bakersfield Police have no clue about the murderer and have appealed to the residents to contact them with any kind of information related to the shooting.

At Tiwana’s village, his house was found locked with his father Manmohan Singh, 60, and mother Paramjit Kaur away to Kaur’s parents’ house. On Wednesday, in fact, Paramjit Kaur passed away of chronic illness, village sarpanch Manpreet Singh told HT.

“In the village, we heard the news about the murder of Hardeep Singh through social media. It was later confirmed from online media reports,” Manpreet said, adding that Manmohan was now left alone.

“Manmohan’s younger son had died of heart attack two years ago. His second son is also dead now and his wife passed away on Wednesday,” he added. He went on to add that Manmohan had not been told about the death of his eldest son as he was still in shock after his wife’s demise. Malkit Kaur, aunt of Tiwana, appealed to the Centre to help bring his body to the village as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, a 21-year-old man, Sandeep Singh, from Jalandhar was shot dead, purportedly by robbers, in Jackson city, Mississippi state, of the US on Tuesday morning, local time. Sandeep was a resident of New Defence Colony in Jalandhar.