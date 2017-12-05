33-year-old driver from Punjab’s Sangrur dies in Australia mishap

A road mishap has claimed the life of a 33-year-old man from Punjab’s Sangrur in Australia.

Parminder Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Punia colony in Sangrur, lost control over the truck that he was driving and the vehicle rolled down into a gorge, said his family members.

“My son was on his way to Malvern from Brisbane when the mishap took place due to rain on December 1. He was rushed to a hospital but he was declared as brought dead,” said Rinku’s father Hardev Singh Rathi, 62.

“His body is lying at a hospital in Sydney. I was informed by his friends, who are making efforts to bring the body back, that the doctors are yet to perform the autopsy. This is causing unnecessary delay. I urge minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj to help us so that we get his body soon,” Rathi added.

Rinku had gone Australia in 2008 and obtained a permanent resident card in 2013. He was working as driver and had visited India in March 2017.