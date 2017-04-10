37 community centres allowed to serve liquor in Chandigarh

With the city’s favourite watering holes going dry after the Supreme Court’s ban on serving liquor within 500m of state and national highways coming into force, the UT excise and taxation has allowed liquor to be served at community centres during functions.

Residents will be charged Rs 2,000 for a licence to serve liquor per function. Of 40 community centres in the city, only three — in Sectors 19, 27 and 28 — will still be unable to serve liquor as they fall within 500m of state and national highways.

The rest 37 can now serve liquor, provided a licence is acquired by the host after paying Rs 2,000. The other rules, regulation and fees governing the community centres — all within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation — remain the same.

In addition to issuing licences for serving liquor at the community centres, the administration has also exempted community centres from paying Rs 35,000 each as annual liquor licence fee. It was this issue, in fact, that had led to ban on serving of liquor in community centres in 2014. The MC wanted to pay per function instead of the annual flat fee.

Assistant excise and taxation commissioner, Ravinder Kaushik, said, “The exemption to MC is part of the new excise policy.”

BJP councillor Arun Sood, who was part of the committee formed to provide better facilities at community centres has taken credit for the decision.

“We took up the issue of exemption for liquor vends with the UT administration and are happy that it has been done. Now, the MC will generate additional income,” he said.