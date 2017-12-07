4 killed in bus, truck collision in Moga

Four persons were killed and 15 injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Kotkapura road in Moga in the wee hours on Thursday.

A private company bus, which was on its way to Jaipur from Jammu, collided with a stationary truck near Singhawala village of Moga district.

Police confirmed that while four persons have been killed, the injured are admitted to the civil hospital in Moga.

Police sources said the number of causalities is likely to increase.