4 killed, including two minors, 9 others injured after truck collides with car in Jalandhar

Four persons, including two minors, were killed and nine others sustained injuries after a speeding truck collided with a Mahindra Xylo and later overturned due to impact in Rupewal village near Lohian, a small town of the district, on Sunday.

The four deceased have been identified as Parminder Kaur (54), driver Ranjit Singh (40) Sukhdeep Singh (4) and Japdeep Singh (11 months) of Kapurthala’s various villages.

Shahkot station house officer (SHO) Rupinder Singh told HT that the victims were travelling in Xylo car from Kapurthala to Moga district to attend a private function.

Injured under treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar. (PardeepPandit/HT Photo)

SHO said truck driver Pradeep Kumar, who was heading towards Sultanpur Lodhi, lost control of the vehicle while crossing a speed breaker on the road near Rupewal market and collided with Xylo car. Both minors reportedly died on the spot while two others later succumbed to injuries.

The injured were first taken to Shahkot, Nakodar civil hospitals and were later admitted at Joshi Hospital by police and villagers , added SHO.

SHO said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and others of IPC has been registered against truck driver, Pardeep Kumar, and he has taken into the custody.