4-year-old girl, mother found dead in gurdwara sarovar in Patiala

A 32-year-old resident of Gurdev Enclave, Harwinder Kaur, and her four-year-old daughter, Enampreet Kaur, were found drowned at the sarovar in Gurdwara Sahib Moti Bagh in Patiala on Thursday morning. The duo had left home on Wednesday about 10am, said investigation officer in the case Gurpinder Singh, adding that when they did not return till evening, their families lodged a missing complaint at the Kotwali police station.

“Prima facie, it appears that the woman and her daughter slipped into the 12-15 feet deep sarovar. The family is in shock,” the IO said, adding that the gurdwara is just 500 metre from the victims’ house.

“The gurdwara management informed the police after Harwinder’s body floated on to the surface of the sarovar on Thursday morning. We then scanned the CCTV footage and found that a child was accompanying her. A team of divers was called in and the two bodies were taken out,” he added.

The photographs of the duo were circulated across police stations in the city. Soon, cops from the Kotwali police station reached the spot, along with family members.

Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 (to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on a statement from family members.