4 years after Ludhiana double murder, Capt Amarinder marks inquiry to city DCP

Four years after a woman and her daughter were found murdered in Bhattiyan village, Mullanpur, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has marked the case inquiry to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhruman Nimbale, after the complaint of the victim’s husband, who has been booked for the crime along with his brother and nephew.

The bodies of Harpal Kaur, 52 and her daughter Davinder Kaur, 24, haven’t been found yet. Balbir Singh, husband of Harpal, is settled in Germany and in his application to the CM said bodies of women haven’t been found, but the police had registered a case of double murder against him, his brother Manjit Singh and nephew Sarabjit Singh without any evidence.

He also added that he has land in Mullanpur, which could be grabbed by his relatives, but he is unable to come to village, as he fears arrest.

The Chowki Mann police had registered a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC following the complaint of Gurdial Singh, father of Harpal Kaur in 2013. According to the FIR, Harpal Kaur was murdered on January 29, 2013.

The DCP said the case was registered after Deepak Kumar of Mullanpur had recorded a statement that Balbir Singh, Manjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh had murdered Harpal Kaur and her daughter and disposed of the bodies.

He added that no arrest was made in the case. Manjit Singh passed away in Germany.

Harpal’s daughter Davinder Kaur had gone missing on January 25. Jagmohan Singh, husband of Davinder Kaur, told police that his wife had “eloped” with someone in a car with black windowpanes from the Ludhiana bus stand after hitting him with a bag she was carrying, on January 25, 2013.

He also told police that he was married to Davinder Kaur on October 28, 2012. Her relations with him had strained soon after her marriage.

According to the FIR, Balbir Singh and Sarabjit Singh fled to Germany on February 1, 2013, while police had arrested Deepak, an accomplice of Sarabjit. Deepak had told police that they had murdered Harpal Kaur and dumped the body in a canal near Faridkot on January 29.

“We have summoned all the persons connected with the case and will solve the case soon,” said the DCP.