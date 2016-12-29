40% mishaps referred to other hospital by Civil hospital in Kapurthala district

Owing to lack of proper facilities in the government run civil hospital in Phagwara out of a total of 140 emergency accident cases, 57 cases which constitutes over 40% have been referred by the civil hospital authorities this year to other hospitals.

Interestingly, even as per police record, every month around 40 road mishaps took place on the national highway (NH)- 1 in Phagwara and its surrounding areas. The civil hospital has treated only 370 patients of road accident this year. Out of these 140 patients had sustained serious injuries and most of them had been treated for minor injuries as per the records of health department.

Sources said, “Even though the hospital is situated on one of the busiest national highways and on average one mishap takes place daily in the Phagwara. But, people prefer private hospital or other districts over the local government hospital for the treatment due to poor infrastructure here.” In Phagwara, out of total 22 sanctioned posts for medical officers, six posts including three specialist doctors, have been lying vacant from a long time.

Similarly, Kapurthala civil hospital recorded 1,630 patients from road accidents this year. Out of over 210 trauma cases 60 were referred by the authorities to other hospitals.In Sultanpur Lodhi civil hospital out of 116 trauma cases 32 have been referred to Amritsar or Kapurthala civil hospital.Bholath community health centre (CHC) has received around 100 cases emergency cases and recorded 15 alcoholic cases while 10 cases were referred by the hospital staff.

In a recent accident case, Phawgara civil hospital referred two youths to Jalandhar for treatment who had sustained injuries in a road accident on Wednesday.

On December 14, three students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) died and one sustained serious injuries after being hit by a truck at NH -1 due to poor visibility. The student with severe injuries was referred to another hospital.

In November, four of a family and a car driver had sustained injuries in a road accident. The authorities referred one female patient to Jalandhar who died on the way before reaching Jalandhar civil hospital. Vitin Puri, president of Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors club said, “Blood shortage is also one of the major problem in the Phagwara hospital.”

“Hospital staff locks the blood bank after 8pm due to staff shortage. This creates problem for emergency cases,” Puri said. “While city has no trauma centre so in critical accident cases people go to private hospitals in Jalandhar for treatment, ” he said.

Civil surgeon HS Kahlon said, “Government hospitals in t he district are giving best treatment . But yes, there is some staff shortage as well which creates problems for officials sometimes.” “We only refer patients after taking their consent .” said Khalon.