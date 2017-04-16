40­-year-­old man kills wife, hangs self at Giaspura flats

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide at the fourth floor of Giaspura flats for the underprivileged here on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The couple purportedly had a verbal spat and after that Amarnath allegedly strangulated his wife, Mala Devi (35). The couple hailed from Maharashtra and their financial condition was not good as they depended on alms for existence.

The couple were married for 18 years and didn’t have a child, said police.

Deceased couple: Amarnath and his wife Mala (HT Photo)

The couple owned a cow and used to collect alms from the people in its name, which was their source of income. Earlier, they were dwelling in shanties near Transport Nagar, before being shifted to flats.

The Shimlapuri police initiated the investigation after reaching at the spot. The police sent the bodies to the civil hospital for postmortem and informed their relatives.

Sub-inspector, Surinder Chopra, said the police came to know about the incident when neighbours informed them. The lifeless body of the woman was lying on the floor while body of the man was hanging with the hook.

The police suspect that the man strangulated his wife to death and later hanged himself.

The neighbours told that the couple indulged in verbal spat on Friday night. On Saturday morning, when the couple did not come out from the flat, they broke open the door and were shocked to see the dead bodies. Thereafter, they sounded the police.

SHO added that the couple went to Karnal in Haryana for collecting alms and returned after 15 days.

Vikas Kumar, a resident of Giaspura flats, said that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they heard footsteps of around four people climbing up and going down the stairs to the flat. He added that those people could have some connection with the incident.