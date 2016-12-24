42-year-old man missing with his 3 kids, Faridkot police clueless

Clueless over the fate of a 42-year-old man, Jagjeet Singh, and his three children, who went missing in the district on Thursday, the police said it is not confirmed that they have committed suicide.

Jagjeet, a resident of Machaki Mal Singh village, had on Thursday left his home at 9 am on his motorbike to drop his three children -- daughters Harmanveer Kaur (10), Jashandeep Kaur (8) and son Jagseer Singh (7) -- at school. However, Jagjeet and his children did not return home till evening and his bike was found standing near the Rajasthan feeder a few km from the village. It was then presumed by the villagers that Jagjeet and his children committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

Jagjeet Singh (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, police on Friday registered a report of missing persons on the statement of Jaspal Kaur, mother of Jagjeet.

They said no suicide note was found from the motorbike or his house.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) DS Maan said suicide has not been confirmed yet. “No one has seen Jagjeet and his children jumping into the canal. Search parties are trying to find them and police are probing his mobile call details,” he said.

Meanwhile, villagers believe it to be a suicide case, saying Jagjeet lived aloof and rarely interacted with anyone.

Jaswinder Kaur, a relative of Jagjeet, said the latter’s wife Satveer Kaur left him four years back and he has been depressed ever since.

Some villagers claimed that he was under a debt of Rs 8 lakh, but this could not be confirmed from other sources.