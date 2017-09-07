45 army, paramilitary companies to keep vigil as search to start anytime at dera

The Haryana Police, paramilitary forces and the army are likely to start search operation at Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters on Thursday amid tight security arrangements with the high court giving its nod for carrying out the exercise.

The aim of the search operation is to sanitise the dera headquarters and ensure no illegal activities take place there.

Police spokesperson Surjeet Singh said, “There are 20 companies of CRPF, 12 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), five companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), four companies of army, and two companies Border Security Force (BSF) to control the law and order situation.”

“The high court-appointed court commissioner AKS Pawar (retired judge) for carrying out search at the dera will hold a meeting for visiting Sirsa soon. After the meeting, the security forces will start search operation on the dera premises,” Sirsa deputy commissioner (DC) Prabhjot Singh said.

Officials said a chopper with SWAT teams will keep an eye on the search operation that will be carried out with the help of dog and bomb squads.

Inspector general of police (IGP, Hisar range) Amitabh Singh Dhillon, superintendent of police (SP) Ashwin Shenvi and deputy commissioner (DC) Prabhjot Singh on Wednesday checked all check-posts installed by the security forces.

Silence at dera premises

When mediapersons on Wednesday arrived at the dera from the gate of MSG Hospital, the guards allowed them to see the premises and the MSG Resorts.

A pin-drop silence prevailed at the headquarters. Some guards were guarding the main and other entry gates. A dera follower said, “Ab yahan follower nahi, media wale zyada dikhte hain” (Now you can more mediapersons than dera followers).

Dr Puneet Kumar at the Dera Sacha Sauda hospital said, “This is a 300-bed multi-specialty hospital. There are a total of 450 staff members, including 50 doctors. We are also recommending the patients to go to some other hospitals as there is no electricity here.”