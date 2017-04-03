4G phone jammers in Punjab jails soon

The Punjab government will soon install 4G mobile phone jammers in jails across the state.

“We will make special security zones in jails, where 4G jammers will be installed. This will help us prevent illegal use of mobile phones by prisoners,” Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP), jails, Rohit Choudhary told HT on Monday.

Choudhary, who was reportedly on a surprise visit to Faridkot Modern Jail, said the use of mobile phones in jails had become a routine affair. “We have recovered 400 mobile phones from Punjab jails in the past three months. The jammers will be installed at the earliest,” he said.

A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, said last week gangster Lawrence Bishnoi lodged at the Faridkot jail was shifted to the Patiala jail after it was learnt that he sought extortion from a Rajasthan businessman over phone. “The investigation is still on. The ADGP visited the jail to take stock of the security here,” he said.

Roop Kumar Arora, inspector general of police (IGP), prisons, who was accompanying Choudhary, said: “Prisoners will be allowed to use a common telephone installed inside the jail so that they don’t use illegal means to call their relatives or lawyers.”

Officials said many gangsters will be shifted to other jails to break their network.