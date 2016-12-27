4th House of Chandigarh MC fades into history; name calling marked its term

The last meeting of the 4th municipal corporation House on Monday witnessed name-calling and un-Parliamentary language as had become the norm during the entire year. What made the matter worse was that the newly-elected councillors, who will meet in the first week of January were witness to the mostly-pointless brouhaha. The characters for the melee were the familiar names of Subhash Chawla and mayor Arun Sood.

Chawla accused Sood of agreeing to the imposition of entry tax on commercial vehicles in city. This was retorted to by the mayor as, “This is falsehood and you are a big liar. You must realise that the people have rejected your false lies.”

To this, Chawla said, “Stay grounded as we have seen governments fall even with two-third majority. Mayor Saheb, Aap me Ravan ki Atma ko BAHAR Nikalo (Show us the evil within you.”

In a personal attack on Sood, “It is 12 months now and you do not know how to handle the mayor’s post.”

Sood had a counter ready, “You are telling me to shut up. Your party, however, has been silenced by the voter in the MC polls.”

Chawla added that it was questionable whether the BJP had won the elections with honesty, with Sood retorting that that the Congress did not even have an inkling of the society.

After 10 minutes of argument, the Congress councillors walked-out and returned after 30 minutes with a cutting of the paper where the mayor had agreed to the imposition of entry tax.

At this, the mayor did not allow anyone to speak and was surrounded by Congress councillors. BJP councillor Asha Jaiswal had to pacify the councillors.

Finally, some sense

Later, Chawla while addressing the house on his five-year experience, said, “Losing and winning is part of the game. It is just that we are still trying to analyse what is the failure of our party that people did not want to vote for us. We also need to see if there some tampering with the EVMs.”

BJP councillor takes on mayor

BJP councillor Deshraj Gupta took on mayor Arun Sood for the slow pace of the work in the ward. “You (Sood) inaugurated a green-belt two months ago in Manimajra. Work is yet to start,” said Gupta.

Senior deputy mayor takes a dig at SAD

Senior deputy mayor Davesh Moudgil took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal. He thanked the mayor, the officers and also welcomed the new councillors, but failed to mention the SAD. At this, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh, who has won for the second time this time, requested him to mention the party’s name as well.

At this, Moudgil had this tongue-in-cheek comment to make, “I welcome SAD as out of four seats they have won one seat.”

Chawla bids adieu to House

Former mayor Subhash Chawla, who lost the elections this time, said, “I want to thank everyone for their support in past five years. Age does not allow me to contest again. I can never forget the misbehaviour that nominated councillors Aruna Goel and Shagufta Parveen subjected me to, a first in 40-year political career. I have forgiven them though.”