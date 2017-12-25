5-year-old raped in Patiala village community hall

A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in a village community hall on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Amrik Singh, a school dropout, of Kheri Gandian village. He is absconding.

Police said the accused barged into the community hall where the child had gone to play and took her to a room on the pretext of giving her chocolates and committed the crime.

The matter came into light when the girl’s father came there to take her back home. The accused managed to flee.

“The medical report of the victim confirmed sexual assault on her,” Kheri Gandian station house officer (SHO) Prem Singh said.

He said police teams have been sent to his relatives’ places to arrest him. A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

35-year-old raped

In another incident, 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped at Passiana village, on the outskirts of Patiala city.

Passiana SHO Harwinder Singh said the accused, Gurdhian Singh, allegedly sneaked into the victim’s house and committed the crime.

“She was alone at the time of the incident. The accused managed to flee after the victim raised an alarm,” the SHO said.