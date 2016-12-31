50th day of DeMo: People mock ‘Achhe din’; PM still in firing line of public, Opposition

On the 50th day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he continues to be in the firing line of the public and also the Opposition on Friday.

On Friday, people were still standing in queues outside ATMs, most of which remained out of cash. The people mocked PM’s ‘Achhe din aane waale hain’ tagline.

“Standing in this queue has become an everyday affair for us. I am looking for my ‘acche din’ since quite long now. It is so cold but the currency heat ceases to end. In his next speech tomorrow (Saturday), we hope that he does not give us another shocker as a New Year gift,” said a group of boys queued outside PNB branch.

Although long queues remained outside ATMs, bank branches had a breather as the footfall remained low due to the chilly weather.

Meanwhile, towards Cheharta Chowk, vice-chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Raj Kumar Verka, along with other Congress workers protested outside Punjab and Sind Bank where the public and the Congress workers blocked the road and protested against the demonetisation move.

While interacting with media, Verka said, “Why is he making the common man suffer? His dictatorship will not help him.”

Ajit Singh, who lost a family member and did not have money for the bhog ceremony met Verka (MLA of Amritsar west) and addressed his issue saying that the banks were denying him money due to scarcity of cash.

BANKS OPEN ON DECEMBER 31, FEAR CHAOS

Ajay Jain, a public sector bank employee said, “Our bank is open on December 31 as people will need cash for the New Year. But we fear chaos as we would get only Rs 10-12 lakh per branch and we cannot give more than Rs 8,000 to a person.”

Harman Singh (45), a customer at the bank said, “How do I take my family to enjoy New Year’s Eve? I hope ‘Achhe din’ return soon and we can take out our salaries without any hindrance.”