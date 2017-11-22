65-year-old dead in cylinder blast near Mohali

A 65-year-old man was killed and a woman got injured after cylinder blast at Jhujar Nagar in Mohali. The deceased has been identified as Darshan Singh. He was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Gas cylinder safety tips Disconnect liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) regulator and fix safety cap when not using cylinder for a long time

Keep LPG cylinder in upright position and away from other inflammable material

Check for gas leaks regularly by applying soap solution on cylinder joints. The appearance of soap bubbles indicates a leak

Don’t use a lighter/candle to detect leaks and replace worn-out or defective tubes and regulators. Half of all cooking gas-related accidents occur due to leakage from rubber tube. Use regulators and tubes with ISI mark

Ensure all parts of the LPG system are in good condition. Contact franchisee for immediate assistance

The blast occurred at about 8.45 am in Darshan Singh’s home. Soon after the blast, residents in the vicinity rushed there and had to break the lock to reach Singh, who lived alone.

The impact of the blast was such that the wall of the neighbour’s house collapsed, injuring 22-year-old Reena Kaur living in the adjoining house. Soon after the blast, police and fire tender reached the spot. Kaur is undergoing treatment at the Mohali civil hospital.

The sources in the fire department said cylinder leakage appears to be the reason behind the blast.

On November 18, a cylinder blast in Panchkula had killed seven people. Impact of the blast was such that the Sector-10 house collapsed.