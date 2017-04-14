7-year-old girl abducted, raped; found dumped in vacant plot in Mullanpur Dakha

In yet another heinous incident, a motorcyclist allegedly abducted and raped a seven-year-old girl from Sunet village.

He then gagged the child and dumped her in a vacant plot in Mullanpur Dakha.

A local college student, who spotted the girl, took her home and informed Mullanpur Dakha police.

Following the information broadcast by police, the girl’s father reached there along with Sarabha Nagar police. The girl was rushed to the civil hospital.

Police booked an unidentified person and started an investigation. After scanning CCTV cameras in the area, cops identified a man riding a motorcycle.

The girl’s father is a three-wheeler driver.

His wife was unwell and left to go to her native village in Mirjapur (Bihar) a few days ago. His two daughters were staying with him in Sunet.

He added that he went to work on Wednesday, leaving his daughters at home.

They were playing under a tree nearby. When he returned in the afternoon, his younger daughter told him that a man on a motorcycle took her sister saying their father had called for her. She also told him that he gave her Rs 10.

He immediately informed police about the incident. Meanwhile, he came to know that a seven-year-old girl was found abandoned in a vacant plot in Mullanpur Dakha and immediately rushed to the spot along with police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 3) Surinder Lamba said police were trying to identify the accused.

This is the second such incident in the last four days. On April 9, a labourer abducted and raped a seven-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Fauji Colony of Sherpur.

The accused strangulated the girl and threw her in a vacant plot. The victim succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Locals then caught the accused and tied him to a pole, thrashing him with sticks before handing him over to police.