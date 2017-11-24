7-year-old killed as almirah falls on him at Dera Bassi school

A seven-year-old boy was killed after an almirah fell on him when a group of children were playing in a classroom at NNM DAV Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi, on Friday morning. The victim, Vicky, was studying in Class 3.

At the time when the mishap took place, a road safety session was going on for students and cops were addressing it. Vicky and his friends were, meanwhile, playing in a classroom when the almirah fell on him and the other raised the alarm; and teachers rushed into the class only to see him in a pool of blood. The almirah had already been removed from on top of him by the children before teachers entered the classroom.

He was rushed to the local civil hospital in a police car where he was declared brought dead. The parents were informed and took the child to a private hospital where again the doctors confirmed he was dead.

Heartrending scenes were witnessed at the hospital as Vicky’s father, Sriram Pandit, kept condemning the school for alleged negligence. The parents did not allow post-mortem and did not give a formal complaint to the police yet; that is likely to happen on Saturday after recording their statements, police said.

Vicky’s mother kept wailing, “ Why did I send my son to school today? I never knew I will see him for the last time in the morning.” He was the youngest to a brother and sister. The family belongs to Bihar and lives in a rented accommodation near the school. The father works in a chemical factory.

The school committee and DAV head office have sought a detailed report on the incident. Principal Pritam Das said, “The school staff talked to the parents and made efforts to console them. Soon after the incident, rest of the students were sent home and the school was shut.”

But members of Purvanchal Sabha and the area councillor Sukhwinder Singh demanded inquiry into the matter and fixing of responsibility in the incident. Meanwhile, police inspected the school and sealed the room.